Our gear is functional, comfortable, and intended for athletic performance with an emphasis on durability. Fabrics on the jersey give you a soft and lightweight feel. For the production of the pants, we merged stretchable with high durable and breathable fabrics in one product. Special cut construction makes our gear body fitted for improved rider charge position. Our gear are made from the best raw materials in accordance with the highest standards and with the world class production technology. With more than 70 colors available you can create your own style.









4-way stretch collar for comfort neck brace use









Athletic fit sleeve with flexible inner panel to prevent from “flying sleeve”









Stretchability cuff needle stitching for convenience use









Special cut shape for absolute freedom feeling bring improve fit in rider charge position









SIGS SYSTEM always keeps your jersey tail in pants









Excellent main body fabric provide soft and lightweight fit









Extra light mesh fabric is available as alternative for jersey









Plastic adjustable buckle allow right waist fit









Update chassis construction with 250% stretch panel in crotch area









New knee system with flexible side panels which allows to use a knee braces or protectors









Covered stretchy panel over knees provide right fit and comfort in rider charge position









Heavy duty polyester fabric on inner knee panels provide convenience during maintenance









Airflow lower leg flexible mesh. Thin edge at cuff to eliminate twist in boot









Hidden rear stretch panel. Stretch panels in waist to smooth adapt during ride.









Rubber logotypes on pants (depends on design) to prevent of damage









Lightweight all-way stretch fabric on thighs gives full range of motions. Strong and durable polyester fabric on main body in high abrasion areas









Non fade sublimated graphics. Free Name and number printed into the jersey. More than 70 colors available.









Printed labels on collar and inside pants plus internal hanger









Strong polyester stitching plus triple needle stitching in critical areas exposed for abrasion









Easy to maintain. Wash in washing mashine up to 30 C. Quick dry time.









Adult Jerseys XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL.

Adult Pants 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38.

Kids Jerseys K4, K5, YS, YM, YL, YXL.

Kids Pants K4, K5, 22, 24, 26, 28





www.kwracewear.com

