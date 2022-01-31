2022 Round 4 SX A2; BEST LAP/SEGMENT TIMES - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

From the crew at MyPitboard:

Another breakdown brought to you by the MyPITBOARD team! Tune in as we unpack what happened in Anaheim 2!

Let us know if you have any feedback and certain discussion topics you would like us to cover in future breakdowns!

If you enjoy the content please check us out on Instagram: @mypitboard and our website: https://mypitboard.com/.

Subscribe to our Youtube channel for future videos and updates.

If you enjoy the content please check us out on Instagram: @mypitboard and our website: https://mypitboard.com/.

Subscribe to our Youtube channel for future videos and updates.