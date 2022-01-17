Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

2022 Round 2 SX OAKLAND; BEST LAP/SECTOR TIMES - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS 1

mypitboard
1/17/2022 7:38 AM

2022 Round 2 SX OAKLAND; BEST LAP/SECTOR TIMES - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

From the crew at MyPitboard:

Another breakdown brought to you by the MyPITBOARD team! Tune in as we unpack what happened in Oakland! 

Let us know if you have any feedback and certain discussion topics you would like us to cover in future breakdowns! 

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Photo

Author: Kibby Pollak (@mypitboard)

