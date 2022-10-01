2022 Anaheim 1 SX | BEST LAP/SECTOR TIMES - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

- Bike Checks
From the crew at MyPitboard:
We at MyPitboard decided to start bringing some different material to the table and breakdown lap and sector times from Anaheim 1 Supercross!
Oh and before we begin, yes this is our second post... Please feel free to give some feedback, we are going to be doing this for every race! Check us out @mypitboard on Instagram and on https://mypitboard.com/
450 MAIN: LAP TIME DETAILED ANALYSIS
450 MAIN: TOP 3 DETAILED ANALYSIS
450 MAIN: Chase Sexton Vs. Ken Roczen Analysis
450 MAIN: Cooper Webb Vs. Ken Roczen Analysis
450 MAIN: Eli Tomac Vs. Webb & Roczen Analysis
450 MAIN: Marvin Musquin Vs. Webb & Roczen Analysis
450 MAIN: Best of the Rest Lap Time Analysis
450 MAIN: Segment Time Analysis with Track Map
450 MAIN: Top Three Segment 1 Time Analysis
450 MAIN: Top Three Segment 2 Time Analysis
450 MAIN: Top Three Segment 3 Time Analysis
450 MAIN: Top Three Segment 4 Time Analysis
Motodave15
1/10/2022 9:00 AM