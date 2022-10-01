Toggle
2022 Anaheim 1 SX | BEST LAP/SECTOR TIMES - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS 1

mypitboard
1/10/2022 8:20 AM

2022 Anaheim 1 SX | BEST LAP/SECTOR TIMES - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

From the crew at MyPitboard:

We at MyPitboard decided to start bringing some different material to the table and breakdown lap and sector times from Anaheim 1 Supercross!

Oh and before we begin, yes this is our second post... Please feel free to give some feedback, we are going to be doing this for every race! Check us out @mypitboard on Instagram and on https://mypitboard.com/

 

450 MAIN: LAP TIME DETAILED ANALYSIS

Photo

450 MAIN: TOP 3 DETAILED ANALYSIS

Photo

450 MAIN: Chase Sexton Vs. Ken Roczen Analysis

Photo

450 MAIN: Cooper Webb Vs. Ken Roczen Analysis

Photo

450 MAIN: Eli Tomac Vs. Webb & Roczen Analysis

Photo

450 MAIN: Marvin Musquin Vs. Webb & Roczen Analysis

Photo

450 MAIN: Best of the Rest Lap Time Analysis

Photo

450 MAIN: Segment Time Analysis with Track Map

Photo

450 MAIN: Top Three Segment 1 Time Analysis

Photo

450 MAIN: Top Three Segment 2 Time Analysis

Photo

450 MAIN: Top Three Segment 3 Time Analysis

Photo

450 MAIN: Top Three Segment 4 Time Analysis

Photo


