2021 MXGP Provisional OAT List!

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) 26 January 2021 – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share the provisional OAT (Officially Approved Teams) list for the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship!

The provisional list gives a breakdown of all the teams that have currently entered to contest in the 2021 season of racing, along with the riders who will represent them. At present, the list features over 30 teams that will take part in the MXGP and MX2 Championships next year.

With more than 30 teams entered, a large group of the fastest riders in the world and a packed 20-round racing schedule, the 2021 MXGP season will no doubt showcase more of the best action that motocross has to offer!

The 2021 Provisional OAT MXGP & MX2 Lists can be viewed in its entirety below:



