2020 Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM Season Preview

Recent Red Bull Straight Rhythm runner-up, Brandon Hartranft, officially joins the team wearing the #30 in his second full year in the 250SX class. Hartranft finished sixth overall in the 2019 250SX East Championship and the 21-year-old looks to expand on his success this year but on the West Coast.

Making his professional debut last season in the Pro Motocross Championship, longtime KTM Orange Brigade amateur rider Derek Drake will continue his seventh season with the KTM brand as he joins the team full-time in 2020. Drake, now 20-years-old will compete with teammate Brandon Hartranft on the West Coast.

Seventeen-year-old French rider, Brian Moreau, will make his full-time U.S. debut with the TLD squad riding aboard the #104 machine. Moreau, the 2017 European 125 Class Champion, placed fifth in the Amateur All-Star Class at the 2018 Monster Energy Cup, proving his potential in the highly competitive field. Unheard of in the 250 Class is having two rookie riders competing on one coast. Rookie Brian Moreau will join Pierce Brown on the East Coast.

Pierce Brown, who has also been with the KTM brand since 2014 is back and ready to go for 2020. The seventeen-year-old Brown made an appearance at the Florida National last season before making his full-time pro debut in the 250SX class aboard the #163 in 2020.

Another big change for the team this year will be our new crew chief, Rich Simmons. Prior to taking this new gig, Rich was most recently with Factory Honda as the mechanic for Troy Lee Designs Athlete, Cole Seely. Rich is not shy to the Troy Lee Designs family as Rich worked with Cole during his time in the 250 class with TLD Race team. Amongst all the new staff changes and an entirely new and fresh group of riders we are excited to compete at the top level in 2020.

Team Manager Tyler Keefe will continue to oversee the team’s operations, while working closely with KTM to achieve the ultimate success in 250cc competition.