OFFICIAL IMAGERY – ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 2020 MXGP TEAM

PAULS JONASS AND ARMINAS JASIKONIS SOON TO BEGIN THEIR 2020 MXGP CAMPAIGNS ABOARD FC 450 MACHINERY

Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to release official imagery of Pauls Jonass and Arminas Jasikonis – the 2020 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP team. Currently on a pre-season training camp in Sardinia, Jonass and Jasikonis are readying themselves for the GP of Great Britain and the opening round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, on March 1.

In preparation for the season opening MXGP event at Matterley Basin, the team’s first official outing of 2020 will be round one of the Internazionali d’ Italia MX series in Riola Sardo, Sardinia, on January 26. Giving both Jonass and Jasikonis the chance to stretch their legs in competition for the first time since the Motocross of Nations, both riders will then complete the Italian series aboard their FC 450 machines with further outings at both Ottobiano and Mantova. The team will then make final preparations ahead of the MXGP opener.



