2020 Motocross of Nations Officially Cancelled, Plus MXGP Schedule Update

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) 29, July 2020 – Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the 2020 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations scheduled to take place on the 25th – 26th and 27th of September in Matterley Basin, Great Britain, has been cancelled.

Despite all the efforts from the local organiser (Steve Dixon) and Infront Moto Racing, there is no other viable options but to cancel the 2020 edition of MXoN due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Infront Moto Racing have received information from nearly all of the non-European teams normally attending the event that due to COVID-19 complications of travel and quarantine protocols, they will not be able to take part in this year’s event.

Therefore, taking all these factors into consideration and with the goal to coordinate the greatest off-road event of the year at a very high level, Infront Moto Racing and the FIM have arrived to the conclusion to cancel the event and look forward to a phenomenal Monster Energy FIM MXoN in 2021!

With the MXGP of Winchester planned to be held together with the MXoN, this GP event will now take place on the 30th of September in Mantova as the MXGP of Città di Mantova featuring a back-to-back MXGP race in Mantova, which will place on September the 30th and October the 4th.



