PRESS RELEASE

2020 Husqvarna EE 5 Will Be Available This Fall

The new Husqvarna EE 5 will start to be available worldwide from July 2019 onwards at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers (excluding North America where the EE 5 will be available in Autumn 2019)

Klinger
6/26/2019 10:47 AM

Vital MX: We've seen these bikes for a while but official release dates have been elusive... Until now. Husky is moving forward with releasing their fist ever electric motorcycle, the EE 5. Check out the First Look here. Below is the most current official info from Husqvarna. 

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES LAUNCH FIRST EVER ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE,
THE ALL-NEW EE 5

ELECTRIC ENGINED COMPETITION MINICYCLE BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH PIONEERING DESIGN AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

Husqvarna EE 5

Husqvarna Motorcycles are proud to launch the new EE 5 – an electric engine Minicycle that continues the brand’s pioneering motocross journey and delivers a complete and fully adaptable, five-kilowatt competition machine. Set to rival any 50cc fuel-powered motorcycle, the quick-charging EE 5 combines the latest high-quality componentry with bodywork specifically designed to give young riders an ergonomically effortless, all-electric riding experience.

The first ever electric model from Husqvarna Motorcycles, the EE 5 offers youngsters an environmentally friendly way to learn, compete and have fun. Easily adaptable, the ride height can be simply adjusted to keep pace with an improving or growing rider. Delivering two hours of riding enjoyment for beginners and 25 minutes for serious racers, the supplied charger takes just 70 minutes to fully charge the lithium-ion battery.

Featuring the latest suspension technology, the EE 5 is fitted with 35 mm WP XACT forks that offer 205 mm of travel and combined with a fully-adjustable WP rear shock ensure exceptional damping characteristics. A high-strength chromoly frame, hydraulically operated brakes, lightweight wheels, tapered NEKEN handlebars and striking graphics complete Husqvarna Motorcycles pioneering, all-new EE 5 machine.

EE 5 TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • State-of-the-art electric motor with 5 kW peak performance
  • 6 different ride modes, easy to select
  • 907 Wh lithium-ion battery
  • Quick charging
  • High-end chassis with race proven technology
  • Modern, Swedish-inspired design
  • Ergonomic bodywork and adjustable seat height
  • WP suspension – XACT air fork and rear shock – for advanced performance and control

Accompanying the EE 5, Husqvarna Motorcycles offer the KIDS RAILED GEAR – a range of off-road clothing and protective equipment that ensures safe and comfortable riding. Designed specifically with tomorrow’s champions in mind, premium materials are mixed to ensure stylish and functional garments. In addition, a line-up of ACCESSORIES is available for the EE 5, which enhance performance and increases protection.

The new Husqvarna EE 5 will start to be available worldwide from July 2019 onwards at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers (excluding North America where the EE 5 will be available in Autumn 2019). Availability may vary from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles Subsidiary or Importer

Drive Unit  

  • Electric motor: 48 V - BLDC motor with outer rotor
  • Rated output: 2 kW / 3,200 rpm
  • Max. power: 5 kW / 3,900 rpm
  • Torque: 13,8 Nm from 0 rpm
  • Max. motor speed: 6,000 rpm
  • Primary drive-
  • Final drive: 8:46
  • Cooling system: Air cooled
  • Powerpack: Lithium-Ion 
  • Capacity / Energy: 21Ah/907 Wh
  • Charging time 100%: 70 minutes  
  • Charging time 80%: 45 minutes  
  • Charger line voltage: 80-240V/ 50-60 Hz
  • Charging input : Quick charging 5 A @ 230 V (AC)
  • Charging power: 900 W 

Chassis 

  • Frame: Chrome-molybdenum steel central-tube frame
  • Subframe: Fibreglass-reinforced plastic
  • Handlebar: Tapered aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm
  • Front suspension: XACT 35 WP Upside-Down fork, Ø 35 mm
  • Rear suspension: XACT WP mono shock
  • Suspension travel front/rear: 205/185 mm
  • Front brake: Disc brake Ø 160 mm
  • Rear brake: Disc brake Ø 160 mm
  • Front/rear rims: 1.50 x 12"; 1.60 x 10" Alu
  • Front/rear tires: 60/100 x 12"; 2.75 x 10" 
  • Chain: 1/2 x 3/16"
  • Steering head angle: 66°
  • Triple clamp offset: 22 mm
  • Wheel base: 1,032 mm ± 10 mm
  • Ground clearance: 252 mm
  • Seat height: 684 mm
  • Weight: 40.5 kg  

