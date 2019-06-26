2020 Husqvarna EE 5 Will Be Available This Fall

Vital MX: We've seen these bikes for a while but official release dates have been elusive... Until now. Husky is moving forward with releasing their fist ever electric motorcycle, the EE 5. Check out the First Look here. Below is the most current official info from Husqvarna.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES LAUNCH FIRST EVER ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE,

THE ALL-NEW EE 5

ELECTRIC ENGINED COMPETITION MINICYCLE BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH PIONEERING DESIGN AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

Husqvarna Motorcycles are proud to launch the new EE 5 – an electric engine Minicycle that continues the brand’s pioneering motocross journey and delivers a complete and fully adaptable, five-kilowatt competition machine. Set to rival any 50cc fuel-powered motorcycle, the quick-charging EE 5 combines the latest high-quality componentry with bodywork specifically designed to give young riders an ergonomically effortless, all-electric riding experience.

The first ever electric model from Husqvarna Motorcycles, the EE 5 offers youngsters an environmentally friendly way to learn, compete and have fun. Easily adaptable, the ride height can be simply adjusted to keep pace with an improving or growing rider. Delivering two hours of riding enjoyment for beginners and 25 minutes for serious racers, the supplied charger takes just 70 minutes to fully charge the lithium-ion battery.

Featuring the latest suspension technology, the EE 5 is fitted with 35 mm WP XACT forks that offer 205 mm of travel and combined with a fully-adjustable WP rear shock ensure exceptional damping characteristics. A high-strength chromoly frame, hydraulically operated brakes, lightweight wheels, tapered NEKEN handlebars and striking graphics complete Husqvarna Motorcycles pioneering, all-new EE 5 machine.

EE 5 TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

State-of-the-art electric motor with 5 kW peak performance

6 different ride modes, easy to select

907 Wh lithium-ion battery

Quick charging

High-end chassis with race proven technology

Modern, Swedish-inspired design

Ergonomic bodywork and adjustable seat height

WP suspension – XACT air fork and rear shock – for advanced performance and control

Accompanying the EE 5, Husqvarna Motorcycles offer the KIDS RAILED GEAR – a range of off-road clothing and protective equipment that ensures safe and comfortable riding. Designed specifically with tomorrow’s champions in mind, premium materials are mixed to ensure stylish and functional garments. In addition, a line-up of ACCESSORIES is available for the EE 5, which enhance performance and increases protection.

The new Husqvarna EE 5 will start to be available worldwide from July 2019 onwards at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers (excluding North America where the EE 5 will be available in Autumn 2019). Availability may vary from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles Subsidiary or Importer

Drive Unit

Electric motor: 48 V - BLDC motor with outer rotor

Rated output: 2 kW / 3,200 rpm

Max. power: 5 kW / 3,900 rpm

Torque: 13,8 Nm from 0 rpm

Max. motor speed: 6,000 rpm

Primary drive -

- Final drive: 8:46

Cooling system: Air cooled

Powerpack: Lithium-Ion

Capacity / Energy: 21Ah/907 Wh

Charging time 100%: 70 minutes

Charging time 80%: 45 minutes

Charger line voltage: 80-240V/ 50-60 Hz

Charging input : Quick charging 5 A @ 230 V (AC)

Charging power: 900 W

Chassis

Frame: Chrome-molybdenum steel central-tube frame

Subframe: Fibreglass-reinforced plastic

Handlebar: Tapered aluminum Ø 28/22/18 mm

Front suspension: XACT 35 WP Upside-Down fork, Ø 35 mm

Rear suspension: XACT WP mono shock

Suspension travel front/rear: 205/185 mm

Front brake: Disc brake Ø 160 mm

Rear brake: Disc brake Ø 160 mm

Front/rear rims: 1.50 x 12"; 1.60 x 10" Alu

Front/rear tires: 60/100 x 12"; 2.75 x 10"

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16"

Steering head angle: 66°

Triple clamp offset: 22 mm

Wheel base: 1,032 mm ± 10 mm

Ground clearance: 252 mm

Seat height: 684 mm

Weight: 40.5 kg



