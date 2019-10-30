2019 Supercross de Paris Pre-Entry Lists

SX1 Class:

1 - Dylan Ferrandis

3 - Nicolas Aubin

6 - Jeremy Martin

7 - Gaetan Le Hir

8 - Thomas Ramette

16 - Zach Osborne

17 - Joey Savatgy

20 - Gregory Aranda

22 - Chad Reed

25 - Florent Richier

27 - Malcolm Stewart

42 - Ben LaMay

46 - Justin Hill

51 - Justin Barcia

85 - Cedric Soubeyras

137 - Adrien Escoffier

141 - Maxime Desprey

911 - Jordi Tixier

971 - Fabien Izoird

SX2 Class:

1 - Jace Owen

11 - Calvin Fonvielle

14 - Arnaud Aubin

35 - Mitchell Harrison

51 - Adrien Malaval

57 - Darian Sanayei

72 - Lucas Imbert

81 - Brian Hsu

170 - Yannis Irsuti

322 - Julien Duhamel

384 - Lorenzo Camporese

420 - Pierre Lozzi

751 - Germain Jamet

773 - Thomas Do

921 - Melvin Regner

945 - Anthony Bourdon

965 - Hugo Manzato

975 - Julien Roussaly

For more information, visit SupercrossParis.com or their Facebook page here.