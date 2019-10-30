Toggle
PRESS RELEASE

2019 Supercross de Paris Pre-Entry Lists 3

This year's Supercross de Paris takes place on November 9th and 10th.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 118 13 671 279 672 7203 100 6

GD2
10/30/2019 12:20 PM

2019 Supercross de Paris Pre-Entry Lists

SX1 Class:

1 - Dylan Ferrandis
3 - Nicolas Aubin
6 - Jeremy Martin
7 - Gaetan Le Hir
8 - Thomas Ramette
16 - Zach Osborne
17 - Joey Savatgy
20 - Gregory Aranda
22 - Chad Reed
25 - Florent Richier
27 - Malcolm Stewart
42 - Ben LaMay
46 - Justin Hill
51 - Justin Barcia
85 - Cedric Soubeyras
137 - Adrien Escoffier
141 - Maxime Desprey
911 - Jordi Tixier
971 - Fabien Izoird

SX2 Class:

1 - Jace Owen
11 - Calvin Fonvielle
14 - Arnaud Aubin
35 - Mitchell Harrison
51 - Adrien Malaval
57 - Darian Sanayei
72 - Lucas Imbert
81 - Brian Hsu
170 - Yannis Irsuti
322 - Julien Duhamel
384 - Lorenzo Camporese
420 - Pierre Lozzi
751 - Germain Jamet
773 - Thomas Do
921 - Melvin Regner
945 - Anthony Bourdon
965 - Hugo Manzato
975 - Julien Roussaly

For more information, visit SupercrossParis.com or their Facebook page here.

Related: Paris Supercross Supercross de Paris
Paris Supercross Supercross de Paris
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
3 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest