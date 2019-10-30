2019 Supercross de Paris Pre-Entry Lists

- Home
This year's Supercross de Paris takes place on November 9th and 10th.
SX1 Class:
1 - Dylan Ferrandis
3 - Nicolas Aubin
6 - Jeremy Martin
7 - Gaetan Le Hir
8 - Thomas Ramette
16 - Zach Osborne
17 - Joey Savatgy
20 - Gregory Aranda
22 - Chad Reed
25 - Florent Richier
27 - Malcolm Stewart
42 - Ben LaMay
46 - Justin Hill
51 - Justin Barcia
85 - Cedric Soubeyras
137 - Adrien Escoffier
141 - Maxime Desprey
911 - Jordi Tixier
971 - Fabien Izoird
SX2 Class:
1 - Jace Owen
11 - Calvin Fonvielle
14 - Arnaud Aubin
35 - Mitchell Harrison
51 - Adrien Malaval
57 - Darian Sanayei
72 - Lucas Imbert
81 - Brian Hsu
170 - Yannis Irsuti
322 - Julien Duhamel
384 - Lorenzo Camporese
420 - Pierre Lozzi
751 - Germain Jamet
773 - Thomas Do
921 - Melvin Regner
945 - Anthony Bourdon
965 - Hugo Manzato
975 - Julien Roussaly
For more information, visit SupercrossParis.com or their Facebook page here.
CivBars
10/30/2019 7:07 PM
Top 10 is stacked!
ledger
10/30/2019 6:12 PM
Refresh my memory please...Who is Savatgy racing for ?
GuyB
10/30/2019 1:20 PM
I'm pumped. I think this is one of the more interesting lineups they've had in quite a while.