2019 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna US Off-Road Team: Andrew Short, Colton Haaker, Thad Duvall and Trevor Bollinger

Introducing the 2019 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Off-road team, Colton Haaker, Andrew Short, Thad Duvall, and Trevor Bollinger.

Looking to defend his 2018 AMA Endurocross Championship and contend in the 2019 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship series, where he has won two titles, is Colton Haaker. Haaker has been a member of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for four years now and is excited to continue forward with his success aboard the FX 350 and TE 300i for select extreme enduro events.

It is with great excitement that we announce the addition of Andrew Short to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. Short, who currently also races for the global team, is expanding his efforts into the United States to race aboard the FX 450 in the WORCS series. He will be a great asset to the team, bringing with him, multiple wins in Motocross, Supercross, and most recently a third-place finish at the 2018 Desafio Inca Rally.

Thad Duvall makes his return to the team after a strong second place finish at the 2018 GNCC Racing series. His drive for success will make him a force to beat on his FX 350, racing both the GNCC Racing series and WORCS. Joining Duvall at the GNCC Racing series is another new face, Trevor Bollinger. As recently announced, Bollinger will be racing the FX 450 and is the youngest member of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

Tim Weigand - Team Manager: “2019 is going to be a strong year for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Off-road Team. We have an exceptional rider line-up that I know can push the limits to come out on top!”

Colton Haaker - “I am looking forward to 2019 and continuing to win races as well as championships. In the later part of 2018, I had a comeback season and was able to regain the Endurocross championship, that was lost the year prior. My goal is to continue the success and put my Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FX 350 up front where it belongs!”

Andrew Short - “I am really excited to join the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team and to race the WORCS series. I think it’s something that has become a big passion of mine. The off-road community is unique and how they approach racing is really cool. With my motocross background and continuing to race rally, I feel like off-road is a great combination of the two and I am hoping to find a lot of success doing it!”

Thad Duvall - “I am super pumped to get the 2019 season started and am looking forward to another awesome ride on my FX 350. I have had a great two years running up front, but it is time for a championship!”

Trevor Bollinger - “I am excited to be riding for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. It is a real honor to be working with such a professional group and I look forward to a great 2019 season!”

