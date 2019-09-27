Toggle
2019 Motocross of Nations - Qualifying Races Gate Picks Determined 5

Gate pick order for tomorrow's Motocross of Nations qualifying races.

9/27/2019 11:42 AM

2019 Motocross of Nations - Qualifying Races Gate Picks Determined

September 27th, 2019 – The balloting for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations took place this evening, here in Assen to determine the gate line-up for tomorrow’s qualifying heats. Poland will have the first gate pick, while Lithuania and Puerto Rico will line up second and third while defending champions Team France have 29th gate pick. Team USA will have 31st gate pick.

Here are the full balloting results:

1. Poland

2. Lithuania 

3. Puerto Rico

4. Norway

5. Spain

6. Denmark

7. Iceland

8. Belgium

9. New Zealand

10. Latvia

11. Slovenia

12. Croatia

13. Australia 

14. Greece

15. Brazil

16. Switzerland 

17. Estonia

18. Japan

19. Italy

20. Sweden

21. South Africa

22. Portugal

23. Ukraine 

24. Luxemburg 

25. Ireland

26. Germany

27. Netherlands

28. Cyprus

29. France

30. Czech Republic

31. USA

32. Austria

33. Great Britain

34. Russia

