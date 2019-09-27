2019 Motocross of Nations - Qualifying Races Gate Picks Determined

- Home
Gate pick order for tomorrow's Motocross of Nations qualifying races.
September 27th, 2019 – The balloting for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations took place this evening, here in Assen to determine the gate line-up for tomorrow’s qualifying heats. Poland will have the first gate pick, while Lithuania and Puerto Rico will line up second and third while defending champions Team France have 29th gate pick. Team USA will have 31st gate pick.
Here are the full balloting results:
1. Poland
2. Lithuania
3. Puerto Rico
4. Norway
5. Spain
6. Denmark
7. Iceland
8. Belgium
9. New Zealand
10. Latvia
11. Slovenia
12. Croatia
13. Australia
14. Greece
15. Brazil
16. Switzerland
17. Estonia
18. Japan
19. Italy
20. Sweden
21. South Africa
22. Portugal
23. Ukraine
24. Luxemburg
25. Ireland
26. Germany
27. Netherlands
28. Cyprus
29. France
30. Czech Republic
31. USA
32. Austria
33. Great Britain
34. Russia
Premix4Life
9/27/2019 12:05 PM
FIXED!! Recount! whatever is needed. This blows. At least some of the competition also has shit picks.
devindavisphoto
9/27/2019 1:01 PM
Home country 27th, defending champions 29th, USA 31st.. Honestly not that bad
Premix4Life
9/27/2019 1:15 PM
True and good points. Thanks for steering me back on track! Lets Go Boys!!!
Gagemunoz12
9/27/2019 11:47 AM
Has the USA ever had a goos gate pick
Premix4Life
9/27/2019 12:08 PM
Gosselar may have picked one of RC's gates. LOL. My judgement is clouded by last years MXON USA gate selections. Hoping this new-gen team USA considers all options and believe they will. GO USA, Team Fried!, Zack and NY Local-JC!