2019 GEICO Honda Team Apparel by 100%

San Diego, CA (January 2, 2019) – 100% and Team GEICO Honda are set to debut a completely new collection of Officially Licensed clothing at Anaheim 1. The 100%–GEICO Honda duo has worked closely together since 2014 for all of the team’s eyewear needs and since the 2017 season to make the team merchandise available to the public.

The full range of team apparel has been redesigned and redeveloped to bring an entirely new look to the GEICO Honda pits in 2019. Featuring bold, clean graphics and premium, technical garments; the crew will be prepared for any condition with the best looking and highest performing products available.

The best part is the 2019 GEICO Honda collection is available now at your favorite dealer or online retailer – just in time to hit your local race in style.

SHOP the complete 2019 GEICO Honda collection

VIEW the 2019 GEICO Honda catalog

###

100% has always been synonymous with Racing Americana and has been linked to many iconic moments that have built the roots and history of what is modern motocross. Today, as the brand has anchored into Mountain Bike Downhill slopes, Road Cycling courses, and BMX tracks, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of racers and asking them the original tag line, "How much effort do you give?” Based in San Diego, California, 100% produces a collection of premium goggles, eyewear, helmets, gloves and sportswear that is designed specifically for today’s demanding racer.

###

100%. The Spirit Of Racing.

For more information, contact info@ride100percent.com



