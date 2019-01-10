October 1st, 2019 – Chaparral Motorsports Monster Parking Lot Sale

Can you feel it Southern California? There’s a Monster rumbling about and it’s ready to take over Chaparral Motorsports at the 33rd annual Chaparral Motorsports Monster Parking Lot Sale on Saturday October 5th. Grab your pumpkin spice lattes, your Monster Energy, or whatever octane booster you need because it’s going to be the sale of the year and you won’t want to run out of gas half way through vendor row.

October 5th, 2019

8am – 3pm

If you’ve been to this sale before you know that the even though the gates open at 8 a.m. it’s best to get there early with the rest of the crowd because some of these deals are so good that the high demand products are gone within the first couple of hours. For those that have never been to the Chaparral Motorsports Monster Parking Lot Sale this is the one time of year where you can find insane deals on a huge inventory of motorcycle, ATV, and UTV tires, as well as gear and accessories. The event is so big and there are so many vendors, there are more than 30 so far, that it can’t fit inside Chaparral’s massive 160,000 square-foot store and therefore has to be held in the parking lot behind the store.

This is the sale that dirt bike, ATV, SXS, cruiser, Harley, sport bike riders talk about all year because it’s the only time they’ll find their favorite brands blowing out gear for unbelievably low prices. This year’s lineup of vendors includes popular brands such as Galfer, Oakley, FMF Racing, Metal Mulisha, O’neal, Assault Industries, 5150 Whips, Pro Circuit, 1Finger, Havoc Racing, Fatal Clothing and many many more. These companies will be selling everything from t-shirts and sunglasses to whip mounts and dirt bike pipes.

If it’s tires you need then Chaparral’s massive vending area is where you’ll want to head first as there will be more than have 1,000 different models and sizes of tires, for a total of more than 4,000 ATV, UTV, dirt bike, Harley and street bike tires at deeply discounted prices. Plus there will be the biggest selection of goggles you’ve ever seen along with a wide array of MX jerseys, gloves, helmets, utility jugs, gear bags, t-shirts, hoodies, UTV harnesses, and way too much more to list.

To help keep you fueled and refreshed there will be the sweet and smoky flavorings of barbequed meats from the skilled pit master of Seasoned with Love; and the Express Lemonade crew knows how to carefully spike a tasty lemonade with just enough Red Bull to kick start you back into shopping mode. However, if it’s just a quick pit stop you need then hit up our friends at the Chaparral Riders Club booth and help them give back to the Loma Linda Children’s Hospital by purchasing a water, donut, or light snack.

Watch this video to see more about the event:





No matter what you ride, where you ride, or even if you don’t ride at all but want to get a jump on your Christmas shopping, this is the sale you don’t want to miss. The gates open at 8am but the crowd will start lining up well before that! If this is going to be your first time attending, here’s a pro tip: bring a wagon, hand truck, or kick the kid out of the stroller because you’re probably not going to be able to carry everything you purchase with your hands or arms alone. Be sure to mark your calendar for October 5th, because if you miss the Chaparral Motorsports Monster Parking Lot Sale you won’t see deals like this for another 365 days!

Located at 555 South H Street in San Bernardino, California, Chaparral Motorsports started as a family motorcycle parts business in 1980 and now encompasses a 160,000 square foot footprint in San Bernardino, California. Recognized as one of the largest motorcycle dealerships in the country, Chaparral Motorsports offers a great selection of motorcycle parts, accessories, motorcycle gear, and motorcycle tires. Over its 38 years in business, Chaparral Motorsports has developed into a multi-line motorcycle and ATV superstore, offering Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Can-Am, Polaris, and Kymco ATV's, motorcycles, side-by-sides and utility vehicles. For more information on Chaparral Motorsports, visit www.chapmoto.com.



