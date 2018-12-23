100% Welcomes Cole Seely to the Team

San Diego, CA (December 23, 2018) - 100% is excited to welcome Factory Honda HRC rider Cole Seely to the team. The partnership includes Seely wearing 100% goggles while on-track for the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships. Additionally Cole will wear 100% active lifestyle sunglasses off-the-track and sport performance sunglasses while training.

“I’m very excited to join 100%; the quality of the goggles are amazing and I already feel at home working with the guys behind the scenes,” said Seely. “I’m on a bicycle almost every day - so it’s really cool to be with a brand so heavily involved in that world also.”

Cole is set to make his official debut in 100% goggles at the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross on January 5th in Anaheim, CA.

Shop the complete 2019 Moto collection now at: www.ride100percent.com/motorsports

Enjoy the 2019 Moto Lookbook: HERE