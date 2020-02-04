100%® Gives Back To Those On The Front Lines

SAN DIEGO, California – March 31, 2020 – 100%®, the San Diego-based sports performance company, has announced today that they sent a shipment of performance protective eyewear to the Los Angeles Fire Department Emergency Medical Services (EMS) division. The LAFD EMS has over 1,000 firefighters and paramedics serving the front line, and they’re one of the groups taking the brunt of the current COVID-19 crisis. With the tremendous shortage of PPE equipment, many EMS workers have been forced to go out and purchase their own protective eyewear. 100% is also preparing PPE for front-line personnel in New York City, Denver, San Diego, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Phoenix and Louisville.

In addition to the PPE donation, 100% launched a fundraising page for the CDC Foundation’s Combat Coronavirus Fundraiser. Please see 100Percent.com for more information on their mission to give back.

“It started with a few of our employees getting calls from friends and family members requesting protective eyewear,” said 100% CEO Ludo Boinnard, “What these brave men and women are doing to protect all of us is truly heroic, and we’re honored to be able to contribute to keeping them safe.”

100% Sport Performance sunglasses have always come with an additional clear, protective lens. So, when conditions change, 100% Sport Performance sunglasses let you instantly swap in the lens you need. It’s protection intended to shield your eyes from impact and anything else that can harm your eyes.

For more information on 100% Performance Protective eyewear, visit us online at 100%. #100PercentTogether

About 100%®:

100%, based in San Diego, California, is an independent premium sports brand with a focus in performance eyewear, technical apparel and sports protection. 100% empowers today’s most demanding athletes with the performance technologies and gear they need to compete at the top of a wide variety of sports.

Today, 100% is inspiring a whole new generation of athletes and asking them the original tagline: “How much effort do you give?” The 100% brand boasts an impressive roster of athletes include seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner and three-time road cycling world champ Peter Sagan, reigning AMA Supercross champion Cooper Webb, three-time downhill mountain biking world champion Sam Hill, UCI cross-country mountain bike world and European champ Jolanda Neff, Brazilian ultra-running phenom Fernanda Maciel, four-time and reigning UCI downhill world champ Loïc Bruni, 2013 Ironman world champion Frederik Van Lierde, 2019 MLB rookie of the year Pete Alonso and San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

www.100percent.com