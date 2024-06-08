Zach Osborne, ClubMX Bulletin | News

When Garrett Marchbanks was removed from the Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha team, it was mere minutes before rumors placed Zach Osborne in that seat for the remainder of the 2024 Pro Motocross season. It was not without merit – the team confirmed today that their intention was to have the '338' beneath their tent at Unadilla. A lack of preparation has caused the plans to be dismissed, however.

In an official note, the team stated that Osborne picked up a bike and started training. The pre-race motos did not go quite as well as expected, however, and so there's now no chance of him racing at Unadilla or the two rounds that follow. Most interesting is the fact that the team is working on an alternative plan for Budds Creek. There is, at the time of writing, little knowledge about what that could look like.

The Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha squad will be busy this weekend, nonetheless. Unadilla is a home race for Phil Nicoletti and so he will lead the rider introductions ahead of Saturday's first moto. Coty Schock is poised to return from an injury, in addition, and much sooner than most expected. '69' is in no danger of losing his seeded position for the SuperMotocross playoffs and so there is no reason to fret.

Unfortunate news to emerge from the Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha squad is that Jett Reynolds, who had a season-best ranking at the previous Pro Motocross fixture at Washougal, is out with a broken collarbone. The injury was sustained whilst riding a YZ450F in the sand on a wet-weather day. '99' had a shot at the top 20 in 250SMX points and now, sadly, that will be impossible. There is no timeline on his return.