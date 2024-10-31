Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 has confirmed that its three-man team for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship will look similar: Thibault Benistant, Rick Elzinga and Karlis Reisulis will tackle the full season. The news finalizes the manufacturer's assault on Grand Prix competition with their trio of Maxime Renaux, Jago Geerts and Calvin Vlaanderen in the midst of multi-year deals in MXGP.

"We are happy to continue with Thibault, Rick and Karlis for another season. All three riders have come up through our step-up program, with both Thibault and Rick reaching the Monster Energy Factory MX2 team after winning their respective EMX250 titles in 2020 and 2022, while Karlis showcased his potential during his MX2 debut this year. We know these riders well. We know they are fit, fast and talented – we are confident that with a focused winter of testing and preparation then they will be ready for 2025." – Thorsten Lentink (Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Specialist)

The MX2 team has had this line-up since the 10th round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship when Reisulis stepped up from EMX250 to help the injury-riddled squad. Benistant raced 10 of the 20 rounds this year and was ranked 11th with three podiums to his name. Elzinga, in contrast, completed all but one event and landed on the podium for the first time in his career before backing that up with a second appearance.

2024 marked Yamaha's first term since 2019 without an MX2 Grand Prix triumph and their lowest podium total since 2018. The prominent manufacturer will hope that an injury-free winter period will leave them in a position to contend for the championship that they have not won since Maxime Renaux won it in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship.