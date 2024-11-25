The FIM World Supercross Championship has provided clarification on the "incident" that occurred at Saturday's second round in Perth, Australia. The promoters sparked interest after that event via an indistinct statement about a meeting of the FIM race directors.

It transpires that the drama in question revolved around the fact that Vince Friese was allowed to compete in the Super Final, despite the fact that he did not qualify, and took the spot of Matt Moss, who transferred into the race via his results in the three main events.

"As the sanctioning body of WSX, the FIM last night made a decision in relation to a race process error which occurred prior to Saturday's 2024 WSX Australian GP (round two) Super Final. Vince Friese (Moto Concepts Racing) was mistakenly included in the Super Final line up instead of Matt Moss (CDR Yamaha Supported by Star Racing). Such error was not due to the fault of any rider, team or WSX. In accordance with FIM protocol, the FIM has since confirmed that the relevant race results still stand as completed despite this error." – FIM World Supercross Championship

Friese raced to 12th in Saturday's Super Final and kept the points that came with that. The FIM World Supercross Championship seemed insistent on the fact that this was no fault of Friese, who often attracts drama in the series. The error has helped him maintain fifth in the championship standings, with Mitchell Oldenburg just four points ahead in fourth.