WSX's Super Final Drama | News 3

WSX insistent that Super Final error was no fault of the riders.

LewisPhillips
11/25/2024 9:19am
The FIM World Supercross Championship has provided clarification on the "incident" that occurred at Saturday's second round in Perth, Australia. The promoters sparked interest after that event via an indistinct statement about a meeting of the FIM race directors. 

It transpires that the drama in question revolved around the fact that Vince Friese was allowed to compete in the Super Final, despite the fact that he did not qualify, and took the spot of Matt Moss, who transferred into the race via his results in the three main events.

"As the sanctioning body of WSX, the FIM last night made a decision in relation to a race process error which occurred prior to Saturday's 2024 WSX Australian GP (round two) Super Final. Vince Friese (Moto Concepts Racing) was mistakenly included in the Super Final line up instead of Matt Moss (CDR Yamaha Supported by Star Racing). Such error was not due to the fault of any rider, team or WSX. In accordance with FIM protocol, the FIM has since confirmed that the relevant race results still stand as completed despite this error." – FIM World Supercross Championship

Friese raced to 12th in Saturday's Super Final and kept the points that came with that. The FIM World Supercross Championship seemed insistent on the fact that this was no fault of Friese, who often attracts drama in the series. The error has helped him maintain fifth in the championship standings, with Mitchell Oldenburg just four points ahead in fourth.

c50 HIG 8945 1588531087
harescrambled
2 hours ago

Let's see here...boots a properly qualified racer from the spot he earned, and allows someone who did not qualify for the event to compete, which results in said competitor keeping the ranking he had prior to the event. Sounds like a clown show to me. Moss's team should file a complaint with the CAS, as should the team of the rider who is 6th in the standings

msp332
6 hours ago

FIM World Circus
This is not news.
Any news on the 2022 WSX final regarding Friese's mechanic offering Harlan $2,000 on live television to take out Brayton?

