WSX's Perth Track Layout | Video

RThe FIM World Supercross Championship is in a furious sprint towards the second half – the next Grand Prix in Australia will act as rounds two and three of the current season. Held in Perth for the first time, the WSX athletes will descend on HBF Park for a double header. Now, the track map for the event has been confirmed.

"The WSX Australian GP will be my first time racing down under and I am really excited for the event. As a double-header with two rounds, the weekend will be very unique, and because the track will evolve from race to race, and from night to night, it will be a constant challenge for us riders to contend with. The layout looks fantastic, and I cannot wait to ride it over the weekend." – Eli Tomac

A crucial point to note is the fact that one track map has been shared, which means that the race layout will not be altered from one night to the next. There is limited time, of course, but small adjustments have been made to circuits overnight in the past.

Eli Tomac leads the WSX championship standings with a 16-point lead over Ken Roczen. Joey Savatgy, in third, is five points further adrift. Shane McElrath is the SX2 championship leader with a 10 point advantage over his teammate, Cole Thompson.