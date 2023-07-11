WSX Releases Penalty Report for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 16

MCR Team riders hit with multiple penalties...

ML512
11/7/2023 8:07am
WSX Penalty Report

The Abu Dhabi round of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship brought much scrutiny from fans and racers alike, with much of it surrounding Vince Friese and certain actions deemed by many to be unacceptable. The series and more notably the FIM seem to agree to some extent, as a penalty report has been released post-race that has three penalties listed, all for the MCR team.

2023 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Penalty Report 

Following the 2023 WSX Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE, WSX hereby confirms Race Direction issued three (3) penalties to riders at the 2023 WSX Abu Dhabi GP as per the post-event penalty report. 

The below penalties were issued by Race Direction, which is made up of the FIM Delegate, FIM Race Director and Clerk of the Course:

Penalty 1

  • Rider #3, Vince Friese: Two (2) position penalty for dangerous riding in WSX Race 1

Penalty 2

  • Rider #49, Mitchell Oldenburg: Disqualified after entering the mechanics area backwards in WSX Race 3. 

Penalty 3

  • Rider #3, Vince Friese: Two (2) position penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in WSX Race 3.

WSX’s Race Direction will continue to retain full diligence on rider conduct, including ensuring all riders ride in a safe and responsible manner at the upcoming 2023 WSX Boost Mobile Australian Grand Prix.

Quote from SX Global/WSX’s CEO, Adam Bailey: “As we grow this new FIM World Supercross Championship, racing and the integrity, must be paramount, as is rider safety. As the promoters of the championship, we want to see hard racing that provides an incredible spectacle for fans and spectators; however, we rely on the FIM and their officials, to implement and enforce the rules to ensure both integrity and safety are always maintained.”

16 comments

Falcon
Falcon
3 hours ago

Can't build an Arenacross track, stuff 20 riders on it, and then be surprised that an Arenacross breaks out. 

garythomas
garythomas
3 hours ago

Fries was always a aggressive wreck less rider.

Put him right ABOVE there like BAMM BAMM

pbody
pbody
5 hours ago

They really need to make these penalties known within 5 minutes of the last person crossing the finish line. #thatsthebottomline

 

Magoofan
Magoofan
7 hours ago

One side of wSX mouth... "Vince Friese....Carnage, carnage, carnage".     Other side of wSX mouth... "integrity and safety must be paramount".      LMAO.    

The wSX farce gets funnier as time goes on. 

avatar
papa_whealie
7 hours ago

Oldenburg get's Disqualified???  Getting the FIM out of American SX was the best decision/move in the last decade for sure.

Matt NZ
Matt NZ
8 hours ago

So Friese gets docked 2 positions each race for being a shit bag, and Oldenburg is DQ'ed? Did anyone see the Oldenburg issue? Did he go in there throwing knives at people or something? 

I'd have more respect for the WSX if they banned Friese or at least put the whole team on probation. 

nrosso391
nrosso391
8 hours ago

The hypocrisy of WSX... they literally put out an email detailing the track had a "carnage corner". They basically encouraged this behavior, especially by letting Vince ride in the series in the first place. Let alone making it an Arenacross track instead of a Supercross track. Vince deserves every penalty, wish he'd just be banned from racing at this point.

