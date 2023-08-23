Is World Supercross in Trouble? 2

Things are getting shaky for the World Supercross series, learn what we know.

ML512
8/23/2023 5:01pm
 

The 2023 FIM World Supercross season has already seen its fair share of difficulties and things seem to be trending to a more difficult path.

After one round already being canceled in 2023, there's a potential for two to three further rounds joining that list. Current rumors and sources point toward rounds two and three (Singapore and Germany) being axed with round four in Canada being shaky at best. On top of this, the strongest rumors also point to the series funding and capital partner pulling out. Leaving the SX Global group scrambling to find funds to continue on.

Matt NZ
3 hours ago

Well if true this sucks. I know a lot of people hate on WSX ( and not my highest priority to watch) but still sad another series cant cope at a global level. 

