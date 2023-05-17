We're just about a month and a half out from the opening round of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship. In the past two weeks, we've seen a flood of rider announcements and there's still a few to go in the coming two weeks. However, we've thrown them all on this last and even added a few speculations/rumored ones we've heard of.

The team's list is sorted by team championship ranking from the 2022 series

1st ranked team - MotoConcepts Racing

WSX - 450 Class

1. #200 Cole Seely

2. #19 Vince Friese

SX2 - 250 Class

1. #49 Mitchell Oldenburg

2. #800 Mike Alessi

2nd ranked team - Honda Genuine

WSX - 450 Class

3. #10 Justin Brayton

4. #15 Dean Wilson

SX2 - 250 Class

3. #99 Max Anstie

4. ?

3rd Ranked Team - Rick Ware Racing

WSX - 450 Class

5. #17 Joey Savatgy

6. #45 Colt Nichols

SX2 - 250 Class

5. #1 Shane McElrath

6. #66 Henry Miller

4th Ranked Team - BUD Racing Kawasaki

WSX - 450 Class

7. #46 Justin Hill

8. #85 Cedric Soubreyas

SX2 - 250 Class

7. ?

8. ?

5th Ranked Team - Team GSM

WSX - 450 Class

9. #20 Greg Aranda

10. #26 Thomas Ramette

SX2 - 250 Class

9. #141 Maxime Desprey

10. #62 Jace Owen (Rumored)

6th Ranked Team - Craig Dack Racing

WSX - 450 Class

11. #44 Benny Bloss (Rumored)

12. #75 Josh Hill (Not confirmed but Hill himself stated he would return to CDR)

SX2 - 250 Class

11. Aaron Tanti (Rumored)

12. ?

7th Ranked Team - ClubMX FXR

WSX - 450 Class

13. #16 Cole Thompson

14. #102 Matt Moss

SX2 - 250 Class

13. #125 Luke Neese

14. #56 Enzo Lopes

8th Ranked Team - NILS Honda

WSX - 450 Class

15. #911 Jordi Tixier

16. ?

SX2 - 250 Class

15. #3 Chris Blose

16. #110 Kyle Peters

9th Ranked Team - Pipes Motorsport Group

WSX - 450 Class

17. #1 Ken Roczen

18. #11 Kyle Chisholm

SX2 - 250 Class

17. #67 Cullin Park (Rumored)

18. #58 Hunter Yoder (Rumored)

10th Ranked Team - MDK Motorsports

WSX - 450 Class

19. #68 Cade Clason (Rumored)

20. #111 Anthony Rodriguez (Rumored)

SX2 - 250 Class

19. #891 Justin Bogle

20. ?