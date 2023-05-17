We're just about a month and a half out from the opening round of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship. In the past two weeks, we've seen a flood of rider announcements and there's still a few to go in the coming two weeks. However, we've thrown them all on this last and even added a few speculations/rumored ones we've heard of.
The team's list is sorted by team championship ranking from the 2022 series
1st ranked team - MotoConcepts Racing
WSX - 450 Class
1. #200 Cole Seely
2. #19 Vince Friese
SX2 - 250 Class
1. #49 Mitchell Oldenburg
2. #800 Mike Alessi
2nd ranked team - Honda Genuine
WSX - 450 Class
3. #10 Justin Brayton
4. #15 Dean Wilson
SX2 - 250 Class
3. #99 Max Anstie
4. ?
3rd Ranked Team - Rick Ware Racing
WSX - 450 Class
5. #17 Joey Savatgy
6. #45 Colt Nichols
SX2 - 250 Class
5. #1 Shane McElrath
6. #66 Henry Miller
4th Ranked Team - BUD Racing Kawasaki
WSX - 450 Class
7. #46 Justin Hill
8. #85 Cedric Soubreyas
SX2 - 250 Class
7. ?
8. ?
5th Ranked Team - Team GSM
WSX - 450 Class
9. #20 Greg Aranda
10. #26 Thomas Ramette
SX2 - 250 Class
9. #141 Maxime Desprey
10. #62 Jace Owen (Rumored)
6th Ranked Team - Craig Dack Racing
WSX - 450 Class
11. #44 Benny Bloss (Rumored)
12. #75 Josh Hill (Not confirmed but Hill himself stated he would return to CDR)
SX2 - 250 Class
11. Aaron Tanti (Rumored)
12. ?
7th Ranked Team - ClubMX FXR
WSX - 450 Class
13. #16 Cole Thompson
14. #102 Matt Moss
SX2 - 250 Class
13. #125 Luke Neese
14. #56 Enzo Lopes
8th Ranked Team - NILS Honda
WSX - 450 Class
15. #911 Jordi Tixier
16. ?
SX2 - 250 Class
15. #3 Chris Blose
16. #110 Kyle Peters
9th Ranked Team - Pipes Motorsport Group
WSX - 450 Class
17. #1 Ken Roczen
18. #11 Kyle Chisholm
SX2 - 250 Class
17. #67 Cullin Park (Rumored)
18. #58 Hunter Yoder (Rumored)
10th Ranked Team - MDK Motorsports
WSX - 450 Class
19. #68 Cade Clason (Rumored)
20. #111 Anthony Rodriguez (Rumored)
SX2 - 250 Class
19. #891 Justin Bogle
20. ?
