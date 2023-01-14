Well, per usual, Arenacross never fails us when it comes to action and drama. On a night when the majority of the field was filled by Supercross racers looking to make some coin with the Oakland round of the Monster Energy Supercross series postponed, tensions were high! While there was action in almost every race of the evening, the incidents (yes, there was more than one) between Cade Clason and Gared Steinke garnished the most attention. Including a fight! Scroll below for all we've found about the incident so far.

The first incident was the start of a heat race that Cade Clason and Gared Steinke were in. Steinke is the rider who goes down in this one.

In the second incident, Steinke goes for the payback and punts Clason. Mind you, Steinke waited for Cade and was going a lap down...

Steinke's reasoning and claiming that Clason threatened to kill him.

Clason's response:

And a little commentary from Alex Ray...