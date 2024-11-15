VHR VRT Yamaha Formed | News

Yamaha's EMX structure stands tall in the FIM Motocross World Championship as an example of excellence; it faced turbulence this term as VRT's future in Grands Prix was deemed questionable. VRT moved from KTM to Yamaha prior to the 2024 term to take over the role of official EMX250 squad, previously held by Hutten Metaal.

VRT unearthed stability via the VHR team, another French outfit that was linked to Austrian machinery for some time. The two sides have joined forces to make VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 – quite the mouthful – for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Ivano van Erp and Janis Reisulis have been retained.

"Mickael Vrignon, the owner of VRT, approached us with this partnership proposal for 2025, and we immediately recognized the potential benefits. We are excited to announce this collaboration, which will strengthen the team's performance while maintaining our existing strategy, structure, and program. EMX250 is an important category inside the step-up structure for YME, and we are committed to providing Ivano and Janis with the best possible environment to succeed in 2025." – Thorsten Lentink (Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Specialist)

Ivano van Erp was the team's top performer this year, as he raced to fourth in EMX250 with a handful of podiums. It is worth noting that this is the same team that Gavin Towers raced for – he has not been retained for 2025 as he has secured a SuperMotocross World Championship contract.

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship will start at a new circuit in Argentina on March 02. The Grand Prix contingent will return to Europe for round two at the Grand Prix of Castilla-La Mancha, Cozar, which is where the EMX250 season will commence.