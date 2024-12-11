Valerio Lata to Team HRC | News

Team HRC has completed its line-up for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship; Valerio Lata has joined the squad as a second MX2 athlete, underlining the manufacturer's commitment to the CRF250R. Lata will make his full-time debut in MX2 – he raced two rounds this year and captured a maiden podium at the Grand Prix of Italy.

"It is a great honor to be joining Team HRC for the 2025 season, in preparation for what will be my first full-time MX2 season. As a kid, you always know the history of the riders that rode for HRC and it is a privilege to be joining that list now. Last year, they restarted with the Honda CRF250R program and they had some good results with Ferruccio [Zanchi]. I knew that I would have a good bike and a good set-up and now I hope I can help them with even more top results. It is a very professional team who know how to win, and I cannot wait to get started." – Valerio Lata

Tim Gajser and Ruben Fernandez will continue to represent Team HRC in the MXGP division. Ferruccio Zanchi returns for a second term at the team – he was tenth in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship – and will benefit from a peer in pre-season testing.

"Signing Valerio is another important step for Team HRC because it shows that we are building and improving our Honda CRF250R programme. Last season Ferruccio Zanchi did a great job, finishing in the top 10 of the MX2 championship, and now by bringing in Valerio we want to have more good finishes and more possibilities of showing the strength of the CRF250R. Valerio has had a lot of success as a younger rider, winning some very impressive titles and races and it will be exciting to see what he can achieve with the backing of Team HRC." - Yuzuru Ishikawa (HRC Executive Director)

Team HRC has not won a Grand Prix in the MX2 class in 2,326 days; Calvin Vlaanderen was their last victor at the Grand Prix of Indonesia. Further, HRC did not field a rider in MX2 from 2020 to the start of 2024. A two-man effort in the class signals renewed interest from the top brass in Japan.