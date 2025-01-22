Ty Masterpool Update, Sidelined | News

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki has just announced that Ty Masterpool, who crashed out of the 250SX West main event at the second round of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, has been sidelined with an injury. Bizarrely, the announcement contains no details about which health issue has been suffered. Paddock discussion suggests that he has suffered broken fingers, however.

"Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Ty Masterpool will be out for multiple rounds due to an injury sustained at round two in San Diego. Stay tuned for more updates on Ty and his return racing."

Masterpool was initially slated to compete in 250SX East but swapped coasts with Levi Kitchen, who came down with an illness in early January. Now, following this latest development, Garrett Marchbanks is expected to be Kawasaki's only 250SX competitor at Anaheim 2.

Marchbanks has logged a ninth and eighth across the first two rounds of 250SX West – he sits eighth in the championship standings. There is no information on whether Drew Adams, who expects to fill in for injured riders on the team, will compete in 250SX West in the coming weeks.