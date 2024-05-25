Fresh in the pits on Friday prior the opening round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is a fresh bike and number under the Pro Circuit canopy. The team has just unloaded a #29 Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 for Ty Masterpool, adorned with graphics and name as it heads into AMA tech inspection. Unofficial, Masterpool is at Perris Raceway shaking down a team practice bike, to get comfortable ahead of his debut for the team tomorrow. This is quite the last-minute change considering Masterpool rode his HBI Kawasaki KX450 in press, only yesterday. An official press release on the matter will be available shortly, but until then here's a sneak peek at his machine.

With Maximus Vohland still injured and likely out for the full Summer, his mechanic Ryan Hughes has been assigned to Ty Masterpool. Early information points to Masterpool racing for the team for the entire Pro Motocross championship in the 250 class.