Partzilla PRMX has made some strides forward in recent seasons and their most recent announcement is a testament to that. It was just announced that Hunter Yoder has agreed to a two-year extension with the squad that confirms his participation in Monster Energy Supercross and the Triple Crown series in Canada, as well as the SuperMotocross World Championship. Yoder commented the following in a team statement.

"I am excited and an honor to be back with the Partzilla PRMX team for 2024 and 2025. We had a good year last year and we are making a lot of strides to be better this coming year. I am ready to put the hard work in the next few weeks and I know my team is as well. Fired up for Anaheim 1 in a few months."

Yoder was classified in fourteenth in 250SX West in 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. A fourteenth was his season-best finish and secured at two events, San Diego and Seattle. '508' was ranked in twenty-sixth in the 250SMX rankings, after transferring through the last-chance qualifier at each SuperMotocross race. Yoder should be closer to the top ten when the new season begins on January 06.

Partzilla PRMX has constructed an impressive team for 2024 Monster Energy Supercross. Yoder is set to joined by Mitchell Harrison, a new signing, on a KX250. Cade Clason and Aaron Tanti, another fresh face, will compete in the premier division.