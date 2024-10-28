Triumph's Mainstream Leap | News

Motocross will receive a mainstream boost, thanks to a new partnership between Triumph Motorcycles and Call of Duty. Triumph's impressive TF 250-X, designed for rugged off-road performance, will debut in the first season of Call of Duty: Warzone later this year. The TF 250-X will be available as an in-game vehicle for all players, giving new fans a taste of the thrill of off-road riding.

"Call of Duty is a critically acclaimed gaming franchise, played globally by millions of people every month. For Triumph Motorcycles to become part of this world, and take our place in this incredible story, is very exciting. As Official Motorcycle Partner, we have worked closely with the Call of Duty designers to ensure the player experience of riding each bike is as realistic as possible, modelling extreme stunts and riding moves that will thrill motorcycle enthusiasts as well as gaming fans." – Paul Stroud (Triumph Motorcycles Chief Operating Officer)

For context, it is estimated by market specialists that there are 350,000 players on Call of Duty: Warzone at any one time and a total of 60,000,000 each month. The exposure that Triumph Motorcycles, the TF 250-X and the off-road community will receive from this partnership is unprecedented. The release date of the first Call of Duty: Warzone season is expected to be November 14.

The TF 250-X captured three Grand Prix podiums in its maiden term in the FIM Motocross World Championship and one in AMA Pro Motocross. Guillem Farres and Camden McLellan will pilot the machine in the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship but Jalek Swoll's teammates for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship have not been confirmed.