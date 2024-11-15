Triumph's Compound | Inside Look

The following story has been supplied by Triumph Motorcycles in the form of a press release.

"It is a one-stop shop for us to develop our race program, as well as aspects of OEM development," remarked Triumph's Head of Global Race Program, Ian Kimber, whilst pondering the magnificent 160-acre facility that acts as a base for the Triumph Factory Racing SuperMotocross team in the USA.

Since its inception in tandem with Triumph's off-road project, the compound has been developed to offer a platform where athletes and engineers can work side-by-side in pursuit of a relentless aim: perfection on the track. The state-of-the-art facility – which required a significant investment at the start of the movement – is specific to the demands of high-performance athletes. Having been kept largely under wraps until now, the gates to this extensive team base have been opened to established media members in conjunction with this week's launch of the TF 450-RC.

The Triumph Factory Racing team hit milestones in its debut SuperMotocross World Championship season; a heat win in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and a podium in AMA Pro Motocross have been well publicized. Yet beyond competition and in the shadows, the compound has evolved into a robust facility that meets the day-to-day demands that the athletes and personnel encounter. Kimber – present at the TF 450-RC launch to understand the initial reaction to the new motorcycle – reflected on the extensive work that went into the project in a candid talk about Triumph's east-coast hub.

"Everything that we do is considered – the compound in itself is a considered choice," Kimber continued. "Much like everything else that we do, it is a development tool to have within our arsenal. No matter if that is from a racing or OEM development perspective. Yes, this is the home of Triumph Racing in North America – that does not mean that it is exclusive to the SMX World Championship team. We have had a Canadian team there this week, as well as Enduro star Jonny Walker and Mikkel Haarup. There is potential for our Supersport riders to train there in the winter too."

To construct a compound when the off-road project was in its infancy was non-negotiable, despite the investment required, as Kimber explains. "We needed a base where our athletes could train and our team could be located as one entity. It also allows us to develop our bikes in an environment that is locked down and secure, which was critical when we were developing our race bikes ahead of the OEM bike reveal. Having our own compound has enabled us to develop in a swift manner.

"It reinforces our commitment to the project. All of the top teams have their own facilities – or facilities that are on a long-term lease – and we knew that we had to do that in order to be competitive. This is not a vanity exercise, where we want to look serious to outsiders, it is about having the correct tools to do the job at hand – that is and always will be our priority." This is crucial in the winter period; Triumph's four-man SMX World Championship team is hard at work in preparation for the 2025 season and can rely on the vast amenities in Georgia.

"The compound includes two supercross tracks, a turn track and whoops track, two motocross tracks and around six miles of wood sections. There is a race shop there at the moment, but that is expandable to house off-road teams in the future, and there is a separate dyno building as well; the rolling road, engine dyno and suspension dyno are based in there. I must not overlook the beautiful red Georgia dirt – the riders seem to be most excited about that! There is a swimming pool and basketball court too, for good measure."

Local racers dream of being able to enjoy a place as enticing as that, but Triumph riders around the world benefit from the work done there. The production bikes are put underneath a microscope at the compound – the rulebook that is followed in the SMX World Championship means that a close link between the production bike and race team is of vital importance. It is a facility as well-equipped as this that makes that possible and the end result is, of course, a better bike for weekend warriors to enjoy, no matter where their wheels hit the dirt.

