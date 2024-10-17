Guillem Farres has just been announced as a Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing athlete for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, marking the end of his brief spell in the United States. Farres will fill the seat that Mikkel Haarup has vacated and sit next to Camden McLellan, who is poised to start a second term with the squad.

"Signing with Monster Energy Triumph Factory Racing is a dream come true for me. I have been watching the team compete this year and what they have achieved is amazing. This gave me a lot of confidence to sign for them, knowing that the bike is competitive and it clearly performs very well. Over the last couple of weeks, I have been riding the bike and I am so impressed already. The team had a good base setting for me to try and so far, it has been working really well. I cannot wait to begin pre-season testing to really dial in the bike to suit my style and I know that by the time the new season starts, I will be ready for round one." – Guillem Farres

Farres has had a turbulent time of it since he first entered the professional ranks. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing was where his tale started, then he moved over to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for the 2024 season. Multiple injuries ensured that he remained inactive for most of his stint in North America. Farres was on track just twice this season – he raced the first two rounds of 250SX East in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series before an injured femur ruled him out.

With the expected departure of Jorge Prado, Farres' return to the FIM Motocross World Championship is set to fill a void for Spanish fans. There are two Grands Prix in Spain on the provisional schedule for 2025 – round two at Cozar and round eight at a circuit that is to be announced – and so he will able to count on support in what will be his maiden term in the MX2 division. When Farres last raced in Europe, as an EMX250 rider some 816 days ago, he finished second in a moto at the Grand Prix of Flanders.