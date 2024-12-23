Triumph, FXR Confirm Deal | News

The Triumph Factory Racing team has announced another movement ahead of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship; the squad will wear FXR from this point on. The multi-year deal was just announced and is only relevant to gear – the team's riders will continue to wear Alpinestars boots and helmets.

"We are extremely honored and excited to partner with an iconic brand like Triumph. When the opportunity arose to partner with them for 2025, it was an easy decision to make. This is the first time that FXR has supported a full factory team and with so many eyes on the team and brand, it made perfect sense to join their program. Timing is everything in this industry and we cannot wait to see the team in action at A1 in 2025." - Milt Reimer (President and Owner, FXR Racing Inc)

Triumph Factory Racing will be represented by Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson in 2025. Swoll, who captured the brand's maiden podium finish in Pro Motocross, is the only returning rider.

"As a new member of the Triumph Racing program, I am excited to begin a strong and meaningful relationship with FXR as they join the program alongside me. FXR are a great group of people, and their presence in SX/MX racing has taken off. The riders are very happy with the product, and it pairs well with our bikes too. Together we look to forward to the future and continue strengthening our partnership with FXR Racing." – Jeremy Coker (General Manager, Triumph Racing America)

It has not been confirmed who Triumph Factory Racing will field in 250SX West when 2025 Monster Energy Supercross begins on January 11, but rumors hint at Jalek Swoll and Jordon Smith heading to Anaheim's Angel Stadium.