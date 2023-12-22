Gearing up for the highly anticipated first season of AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross competition in 2024, Triumph Racing can confirm that Joey Savatgy, Jalek Swoll, and Evan Ferry will compete on the all-new Triumph TF 250-X. With the gate drop on the new racing season just weeks away, the talented trio of racers are up to speed, and excited to make history as the first riders to compete in AMA SuperMotocross with Triumph Racing.

Leading the Triumph Racing team into American stadiums in 2024 to race AMA Supercross in the 250SX East category will be Jalek Swoll. The Floridian, who placed a career-best fifth overall in the 2021 250SX West series, is eager to improve upon that successful season. Arguably more impressive in Pro Motocross, the 23-year-old secured his first 250 Class overall win in 2021 and again visited the podium in 2023 underlining his outdoor racing capabilities. With the full support of Triumph Racing, Swoll has everything he needs to be a podium contender in both AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross in 2024.

Joining Jalek in racing in the 250SX East series will be Evan Ferry. Stepping up from the amateur ranks, where he enjoyed success with wins in Supercross Futures, and taking titles at the Loretta Lynn Amateur Nationals in 2020, Ferry will make his highly-anticipated professional debut with Triumph Racing. The 19-year-old’s rookie season will be one in which he learns the ropes of elite level racing.

When the Pro Motocross series kicks off in May, established star of the sport, Joey Savatgy, will compete for Triumph Racing in the 250 Class. With seven overall wins and 14 overall podium results to his name in the 250 Class, the experienced racer is a former title contender who is fully focused on a successful season in 2024.

During the last few months, all three riders have been training with former Pro Motocross champion, Mike Brown, in readiness for the upcoming season. With Mike having worked alongside one of the sport’s most influential trainers in recent years, as well as possessing a huge wealth of knowledge from his decades-long international racing career, Brown’s expertise in physical fitness and race craft will undoubtedly be of huge benefit to all three riders in 2024.

Joey Savatgy: "To be a part of Triumph Racing is very special. For where I’m at in my career, it gives me the opportunity to be back racing on factory equipment, which will allow me to prove to myself that I’m still capable of being a title contender. As the Triumph is an all-new bike, I expected it to take some time to get used to it, but it was actually quite quick and easy. In particular, the chassis has a soft feeling, and this makes the bike really easy and comfortable to ride. The base platform of the standard bike is a great place to work from and I’m excited to get started with this new chapter in my career."

Jalek Swoll: "I’m super excited to be a part of Triumph Racing. I’m starting a new chapter in my racing career with a great group of people and with the whole team, we’ve been putting in a lot of work. My first impressions of the bike were great. I feel really comfortable on it, and I know it’s capable of doing great things. I’ve been putting in the work with our team trainer, Mike Brown, just grinding away and I’m focused on the podium. There’s definitely going to be some fireworks when we get out there racing and it’s awesome to be writing a little piece of history with Triumph Racing. I’m ready to get racing and I’m excited for 2024."

Evan Ferry: "It really is an honour to be racing for such an awesome brand and their new race team. To be one of the first people to ride, let alone race, this new bike gives me an amazing feeling. I’m so excited to be racing this bike in 2024 and my expectations are to be battling with the other factory guys. The whole Triumph Racing team is great, and we have some of the best personnel and mechanics in the business. Overall, I’m super stoked to be a part of this program. I have everything I need to be successful, and I can’t wait for the new season to begin."

Bobby Hewitt – Triumph Racing Team Manager: "This is such an historic moment for Triumph Motorcycles and to be a part of this is a great honour. I’m really happy with our line-up for our first season bringing Triumph into the SuperMotocross series. Having Jalek, Evan, and Joey on the team, who have all worked with me before, has been very useful for working through our schedule of race development with the new TF 250-X, preparing for the upcoming season. With our three riders we have a solid starting line-up for our first season in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross.

"Knowing and working with all of them for many years, I have a clear understanding of their experience and motivation to make this project a success. I’m also very excited to have Mike Brown as our official team trainer and Mike and I have known and worked together for many years. Mike has a wealth of knowledge as a rider and working with athletes at the highest level for many years. I’m very glad he’s onboard as part of our program.

"Everyone on the team and at Triumph has been working exceptionally hard behind the scenes to bring everything together for the 2024 season. Really, everything has gone to plan, the only change I’ve had to make is to race 250SX East for the first year. My original plan was to have Joey on the west coast, as he has the most experience, with Jalek and Evan on the east coast. At the time, it was a decision I had to make even though it was before the final ruling by the Steering Committee regarding Joey’s eligibility. At the time, I felt very confident in my decision, but it didn’t go as we hoped, so obviously the plan changed."

Ian Kimber, Head of Off-Road Programmes, Triumph Motorcycles: "Signing Joey, Jalek, and Evan as the first racers to join our Triumph Racing programme is a massive step for the Triumph brand in America. Working with Bobby Hewitt and Steve Westfall, as well as the whole team that they have assembled, we really do have a great squad to demonstrate the capabilities of our new TF 250-X, in both AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross. Also having Mike Brown on board as the team trainer highlights how serious we are about our US racing operations, and I’ve no doubt that he will have the riders in the best shape possible for 2024. When Jalek and Evan line up, it will mark the first time a Triumph motocross bike has lined up for an AMA Supercross event, and Triumph is excited to make history with both of them!"

Mike Brown, Team Trainer, Triumph Racing: "So far, everything is looking really good within the team with the bikes, and the riders. Everyone at Triumph Racing has been working really hard and my role is to get all three riders ready for 2024, both physically and mentally. It’s been an exciting challenge, and everything is going really well. All three riders have everything they need to run up front next year and when we start racing supercross, I think we can contend for heat race wins and shoot for the top-five in the main events."