Triumph Confirm SMX Stars | News

Triumph Factory Racing has confirmed that its SuperMotocross World Championship team will swell ahead of the 2025 season, with the addition of three new athletes. Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith and Stilez Robertson will join Jalek Swoll at the squad's base in Georgia.

"Our rider line-up for the 2025 season underlines how serious we are with our SuperMotocross program and our commitment to the sport and our off-road products. We are focused on building on our 2024 season and pushing hard in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross. Jalek did an amazing job under some difficult circumstances last year – I am excited for him to have new teammates in Jordon, Austin, and Stilez. I cannot wait to see what the team will do when the gate drops." – Ian Kimber (Head of Global Racing Programs)

Austin Forkner joins the team as a 13-time victor in 250SX – that makes for a 31% win rate – and is hopeful that a change of scenery will help him earn that elusive championship in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Pro Motocross. Jordon Smith has similar aspirations, as a four-time winner with 23 podium appearances. Smith is arguably better than ever and poised to bring a wealth of experience to the relatively new manufacturer. Stilez Robertson reunites with former trainer Mike Brown, as well as former teammate Jalek Swoll, in an effort to reignite his career after just eight starts in two years.

"I am super excited to be a part of Triumph Factory Racing. I am already so happy after just a couple of weeks of work with the team. I really like the team of personnel that has been put together here – I think it is going to be a brilliant year. Of course, I am motivated to capture their first SMX win. It would be huge for both the team and me! It will be a lot of fun, building together and working towards that point." – Austin Forkner

Forkner, Smith and Robertson join the team on multi-year deals. Swoll, in contrast, is entering the second season of his contract and is in hot pursuit of a maiden victory in either Monster Energy AMA Supercross or AMA Pro Motocross.

The 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship starts with round one of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on January 11, before moving into AMA Pro Motocross on May 24. The first SuperMotocross World Championship playoff is TBC.