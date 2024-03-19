Dakar and overall off-road icon, Toby Price, has announced that KTM Racing has effectively dropped him after the 2024 rendition of the Dakar Rally. Initially, the Australian, states that it's unfortunate to not have the opportunity to race the legendary rally in 2025 but we can't see a world where Honda or another major OEM doesn't put together an offer for him to lineup. We'll have to see how this story develops. Read below for Price's own words on the situation.

This marks the end of around 15 years of racing between the two parties, as Toby Price began racing with KTM back in Australia in 2010, before moving to Dakar in 2015. Due to a successful outing in his opening Rally, Price joined KTM's factory program for Rally in 2016. The like-able Australian will continue on with Red Bull as his personal sponsor, as long as a host of other partners that work with him in a series of four-wheel racing he's been competing in. Price is a two-time Dakar Rally winner in the motorcycle class and has been competing in the event since 2016.

Toby Price - "Everyone has been asking me about what events I’ll be riding in this year, but in some personal news, KTM has decided to not renew my contract so Dakar 2024 was my last event with them… I do feel like I’m still in my prime and going out there fighting for wins, especially at Dakar so it’s unfortunate to not have that opportunity to do it in 2025 but I’m really appreciative of the support they gave me in my career. We’ve been able to do some great things together like win two Dakars and get a couple of podiums, a World Championship, and our success in Australia too. A big thank you also to Red Bull, Blundstone, CanAm, ARB 4x4, and BF Goodrich Tires who have been riding along with me on the bike, really looking forward to the future. For now, my focus is on the 2024 SCORE International Championship with Team Australia and to see what comes next."