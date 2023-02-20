Tim Gajser Out | Injury Update

Tim Gajser had a hard crash, which has been seen across the world, at the second stop of the Internazionali d'Italia campaign. Now, Team HRC has confirmed that he did indeed break his femur in the crash and is set to have surgery today [February 20]. There is no timeline on the recovery currently, but one would presume that he will miss around half of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Gajser has raced ninety-one Grands Prix in a row – the last event that he missed was round one of 2018.

Team HRC will be represented by Ruben Fernandez, who is new to the team, when the new term starts on March 12. Honda's presence in the MXGP class will be boosted by the addition of Standing Construct. Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers will ride 'red' from beneath that squad's tent. In addition, Brent Van Doninck is set to race a CRF450R for JM Honda. Valentin Guillod and Stephen Rubini will compete in the premier class for Honda Motoblouz SR, then Alvin Ostlund and Hardi Roosiorg will race for JWR Honda. Honda will have quite the line-up in the MXGP class, even without their star.

Press Release (19/02/23, 11:15pm PST)

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser had a crash in the second moto at the Italian International Championship in Arco di Trento, landing heavily after a big jump, and having to be taken off the track by medics.

After a full check-up at the hospital, Gajser was discovered to have broken his right femur and will now have an operation to repair the injury. Once that has taken place it will be easier to determine a timetable for his return to action, but at this moment, we wish Tiga all the best with his surgery and hope he is back to full health soon.

Gajser had just finished second in the first moto at the Trentino track, and had been using the Italian series as a warm-up before the beginning of the 2023 MXGP World Championship, where he would be trying to defend his fifth world title that he won in 2022.