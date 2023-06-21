Team HRC released the following statement earlier today, which reveals that Tim Gajser will return to Grand Prix competition at the upcoming Czech event on the weekend of July 16. '243' broke his femur in February in a crash that was watched around the world – the incident ended his title defence before it had even started.

Gajser is a celebrity in his homeland, Slovenia, and announced his return via a press conference at his private facility. It is rare for the five-time champion to be sidelined. Before this term, he had not missed a Grand Prix since the first round of the 2018 FIM Motocross World Championship. Team HRC's been represented by Ruben Fernandez, who sits fourth in the current standings and has one overall victory to his name.

The official communication from Team HRC is below.

In Slovenia, reigning MXGP champion Tim Gajser announced in a press conference at his Tiga243land track that he will return to the world motocross championship at the MXGP of the Czech Republic on July 15-16. The #243 has missed the entire 2023 season up to this point due to a broken femur he sustained in the pre-season crash at the Pietramurata track in Trentino, Italy in February and has been in rehabilitation since that moment. Now though, after receiving the green light from his doctor, he will race at Loket, where a lot of Slovenians should be able to make the trip north to see their returning hero in action. That race is still just over three weeks away, giving Gajser a bit more time to prepare himself for the rigors of MXGP duty, while the rest of the team support Fernandez as he looks to step on the podium again and continue his chase for third place in the 2023 world championship standings.