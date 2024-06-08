THOR, a gear brand with a legacy that needs no introduction, has more news this week. After just releasing a new logo and updating the brand's image, they now have their 2025 MX Collection to launch to the public. Learn more below.

THOR 2025 NEXT GEN COLLECTION

The Next Gen of THOR has been set in motion to create a collaborative function, style, and vibe that transcends all the endemic brands in this saturated marketplace. Bolstered by a new brand icon that reinforces a progressive vision and mindset, our mission is to push product performance limits past our riders’ present expectations and to achieve a level of dominance over the competition that our customers will know and appreciate. Looking toward the future, our destiny is to help hard-charging athletes and everyday riders of the world to achieve their goals and live out their dreams. This is the Next Gen.

WHATS NEW

SPORTMODE

Our SPORTMODE collection is an all-new creation for those athletes striving for greatness and that coveted top step. A minimalistic approach led us to reduced chassis panels and seams, allowing for a superior athletic fit with increased overall stretch and body contouring. Keeping weight low and durability high tops this SPORTMODE collection off, allowing today’s rippers to handle business with unrestricted mobility maximum performance and comfort.

YOUTH SPORTMODE

The elevation of any sport starts with a youth movement, and motocross is no different. New for 2025, our premium SPORTMODE racewear is now available in smaller sizes for a new generation of young rippers. Featuring the exact same materials and fit specs as its adult counterparts, the youth SPORTMODE collection is now here to see our young athletes ascend to their next level.

WOMEN’S SPORTMODE

Continuing to raise the bar for Women’s performance racewear, we proudly present the Women’s-specific SPORTMODE collection. Our dedicated team of female riders and racers committed tireless hours of testing and development to assure that these pieces are just as awesome to ride in as they were to build.

LAUNCHMODE

Launch into action in this all-new collection designed to take the harsh punishment dished out by today’s greatest athletes and set the standard to which all others are measured. Whether you are a weekend warrior out on the trails or lining up in the gate, the LAUNCHMODE collection has you covered. Available in both Adult and Youth size options.

SPORTMODE GLOVES

At the highest levels of racing, control, comfort and feel are imperative. Our SPORTMODE glove is an all-new construction, based on countless hours of practice track and race day testing to ensure the fit and function that our elite team of global athletes can trust. Based on a chassis with minimal seams, a flexible backhand and Clarino® palm to ensure accurate grip contact, the new SPORTMODE glove is ready to perform for the world’s best athletes. The new SPORTMODE Vented glove features the same chassis layout as the standard SPORTMODE glove while also hosting an all-new flexible backhand material enhanced with laser-cut perforations to allow the airflow that racing intensity requires.

REFLEX SPORT

Introduced in 2020 and immediately adopted by some of the biggest names in racing and freestyle around the world, our Reflex helmet has performed above and beyond at the highest levels of motorsport. Fine-tuned for 2025 and available with either carbon fiber or fiberglass composite shell, the Reflex Sport model offers superior construction with Koroyd® technology integrated into a premium dual-density EPS liner in conjunction with Mips® Integra comfort padding system. The Reflex helmet embodies the unity of style and technology to create a class-leading product that THORriders can count on.