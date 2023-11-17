Themed rounds have been a recurring element in Monster Energy Supercross, though their impact has often been hindered by a lack of awareness. The upcoming season, however, promises a different narrative, with Feld Motorsports unveiling a line-up of fixtures infused with extra flair. The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season holds special significance as it commemorates the fiftieth anniversary of the prestigious series. Notably, the third round in San Diego, California, will embrace a retro theme, urging all participants to showcase graphics and designs reminiscent of bygone eras.

A month later, the seventh round of Monster Energy Supercross will take on a special significance as teams and riders come together for the annual appreciation night dedicated to honoring the military. On February 24, in Arlington, participants will don colors symbolizing their profound respect for those actively serving and those who have served in the past.

Adding to the distinctive calendar of events, the annual 'Love Moto Stop Cancer' race is scheduled to unfold at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on April 20. The campaign supporting this cause will kick off three months earlier at the second round in San Francisco, inviting participants and fans to contribute through a text-to-donate initiative. Notice regarding additional activation will be shared in due course.