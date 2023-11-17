Themed Races Named for 2024 | News 3

San Diego, Arlington and Nashville to carry extra significance in 2024...

LewisPhillips
11/17/2023 11:04am
Thumbnail-Jeremy Martin

Themed rounds have been a recurring element in Monster Energy Supercross, though their impact has often been hindered by a lack of awareness. The upcoming season, however, promises a different narrative, with Feld Motorsports unveiling a line-up of fixtures infused with extra flair. The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season holds special significance as it commemorates the fiftieth anniversary of the prestigious series. Notably, the third round in San Diego, California, will embrace a retro theme, urging all participants to showcase graphics and designs reminiscent of bygone eras.

A month later, the seventh round of Monster Energy Supercross will take on a special significance as teams and riders come together for the annual appreciation night dedicated to honoring the military. On February 24, in Arlington, participants will don colors symbolizing their profound respect for those actively serving and those who have served in the past.

Adding to the distinctive calendar of events, the annual 'Love Moto Stop Cancer' race is scheduled to unfold at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on April 20. The campaign supporting this cause will kick off three months earlier at the second round in San Francisco, inviting participants and fans to contribute through a text-to-donate initiative. Notice regarding additional activation will be shared in due course.

Related:
2024 Monster Energy Supercross
Feld Motorsports
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship
3 comments

View replies to: Themed Races Named for 2024 | News

c50 51995CBA BB84 44F5 9DBB E0DE6C971410 1657994307
B00tySweat33
1 hour ago

Just one veteran’s opinion, but just stop with the military appreciation. It’s just patronizing virtue signaling. (Controversial, I know). On another note, hopefully Nashville finds some better dirt, because the last couple visits have been embarrassing. I’m all for the retro stuff though, so I am undoubtedly a hypocrite 🤦🏻‍♂️

3