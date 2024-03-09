Team GSM Name WSX Stars | News

The 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship continues to take shape – Team GSM has announced that they will compete with Gregory Aranda and Lucas Imbert. The French team, which competes with Yamaha machinery, will take a rather French approach to the four-round series, which starts in Vancouver, Canada on October 26.

"I'm delighted to have Greg Aranda and Lucas Imbert in my 2024 WSX team. We have been working hard for over a year with Gregory and it is paying off – he'll be rapid in this championship! Lucas is benefiting from our experience and expertise to continue to progress. WSX is an extraordinary Supercross championship for the European and world riders, because it gives them a chance to shine. GSM has shown potential to put itself on par with the best, achieving overall podiums and individual race podiums in WSX in 2022 and 2023, and there is more to come… 2024 will be great. We are all in." – Sergio Guidetty (Team GSM Team Principal)

Aranda and Imbert have been active in France already this year. Aranda romped to third in the MX1 class of France's national motocross championship with two motos wins to his name. Imbert battled injury and was eventually classified in ninth, with a season-best finish of fourth in the final moto of the year. Aranda's the 'SX Tour' leader with two wins out of two, narrowly edging out Cedric Soubeyras and Anthony Bourdon by 10 points each. Four rounds remain in the championship, which will not conclude until December 14 (ten days after the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship final). Aranda and Imbert are the third and fourth French riders to be confirmed: Soubeyras and Bourdon are confirmed for Bud Racing Kawasaki.