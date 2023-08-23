The Fédération Française de Motocyclisme just announced the three stars who'll be charged with clinching that Chamberlain Trophy on home soil on the weekend of October 07. Romain Febvre (MXGP), Tom Vialle (MX2) and Maxime Renaux (Open) will have that honor at the 2023 Motocross of Nations. The MXoN was last run in Ernee, France, in 2015 and Team France won on that day, thanks to a commanding performance by Febvre.

Febvre is in the form of his life currently, having won six of the last Grands Prix with that Kawasaki Racing Team in the FIM Motocross World Championship. Febvre has represented Team France on three occasions (2015, 2016 and 2017) – the nation has never lost with him in attendance. Not only that, but Febvre is a potent individual at the event. Moto scores of 1-1-1-4-2-3 only reinforce that point.

Tom Vialle has worn his nation's colors once, that being at the pandemic-hit edition of the MXoN in 2021. France was fifth on that occasion, but it was Vialle who shined with a second in moto one. Maxime Renaux has been twice (2019 and 2022) and won the MXGP division at last term's installment – he won the final moto outright too.