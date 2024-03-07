The first major entrant for the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has been named: Team Australia will head to Matterley Basin, in the United Kingdom, with a superb line-up. Jett Lawrence, Kyle Webster and Hunter Lawrence will represent the nation. The announcement did not share information on which class each rider will compete in, but we have since learned that Webster will fill the MX2 berth. Michael Byrne, the team manager, said the following in an official statement.

"I'd like to congratulate Kyle, Hunter and Jett on their Team Australia selection. For Kyle, it'll be his first MXoN since 2019, and a just reward for the season he has put together in Australia. I've been glued to the livestream coverage of ProMX and marveling at his pace, temperament and work rate – traits that are all required to make a mark in the pressure-cooker of the MXoN. The Lawrences are simply box office stars, and I'm confident if they produce their very best it'll go a long way towards Team Australia winning the Chamberlain Trophy for the first time. But I'm under no illusion the MXoN is an uncompromising high-stakes event, and nothing is a given in sport or deserved – it has to be earned. We certainly won't leave any stone unturned in our preparation for Matterley Basin, and I've already sat down with all three riders to begin that process. We can't wait to it perform on the big stage, and we know there is a huge amount of support coming from Australia which is absolutely brilliant."

Jett Lawrence will miss the remainder of 2024 Pro Motocross with a thumb injury but strives to return for the first SMX playoff in Charlotte. That event will be run a month before the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations and so he should have apt time to prepare. Hunter Lawrence leads the 450MX championship standings in Pro Motocross and so he needs no introduction. Kyle Webster, who just finished a fine seventh in the second 450MX moto at Southwick, is leading the MX1 class in ProMX (Australia's domestic series) and was therefore an obvious selection.