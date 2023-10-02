2023 Monster Energy Supercross has ventured further east! The travelling circus has stopped inside of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for round five of the current season. Now, this is excellent news for a lot of fans around the world: A race all of the way on the east coast is much easier to watch live if you are outside of the United States. Would you like proof of that? Useful information on how to watch in your continent can be found below. If you have a specific question, send it to us on social media (@VitalMX over on Twitter and Instagram) or head into the forum.

United States Viewers

Viewers inside of the United States will be able to watch the action via Peacock (that will be a consistent option through every round). If you want to watch the event live, streaming is the only option. The night show starts at 04:00pm PST and 07:00pm EST.

Octopi Media

Additionally, the 'Race Day Live' program will be broadcast on Peacock from 10:30am PST and 01:30pm EST. 'Race Day Live' will show the daytime qualifying sessions, as in years past, plus interviews with the various personalities in the paddock.

European Viewers

Viewers in Europe will be able to watch the night show via the 'SuperMotocross Video Pass' that is set to broadcast Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross and SMX rounds around the world. The night show will start at 12:00am in the United Kingdom and 01:00am across mainland Europe. The 'Race Day Live' show will be run on the same pass, and start at 06:30pm in the UK and 07:30pm in Europe.

Australasian Viewers

Viewers in Australasia will be able to watch Tampa via the same 'SuperMotocross Video Pass' that's mentioned above. It is a premium product that is easy to use. How will the timings work for fans on that continent? The night show will kick off at 11:00am on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, and 01:00pm in Auckland, New Zealand. 'Race Day Live' will run at 05:30am in Australia and 07:30am in New Zealand, based on time zones in those aforementioned cities.

Asian Viewers