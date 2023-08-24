After a series of rumors and unofficial comments from riders and teams regarding the current state of the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship, the series promoter SX Global has released the following statement. While straight forward and professional, this statement does little to clear up the circulating rumors and question marks about what is going on with the 2023 rendition of the series.

Statement from SX Global:

"We’re aware of rumors circulating over the past 24 hours regarding the FIM World Supercross Championship and its 2023 rounds. While we can’t provide specific information today, we will be sharing significant news soon regarding the 2023 racing schedule, together with positive future developments that support the championship series.

We have been in consistent communication with teams and owners, who have been highly supportive. We look forward to the 2023 Championship rounds finishing strongly, with hotly contested racing determining who will be crowned the 2023 FIM World Supercross Champions this November in Melbourne."

