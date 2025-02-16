Nate Thrasher of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team was dealt a difficult blow on Tuesday, February 11, as he suffered a broken finger in an incident that was out of his control. Initially unclear on whether he would be able to race in round six of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, he opted to attempt 250SX East's second event.

Thrasher surprised everyone – even himself – with a heat victory and fifth place in Detroit's main. Unfortunately, he pushed the ailment too far and will require corrective surgery before he can next mount his YZ250F. This was confirmed in a social media statement earlier today, which was made moments before surgery.

"Wow, what a day in Detroit. When I broke my finger Tuesday, I really did not plan to race but, after talking with a few doctors, we decided to at least try. I had it taped up and the mindset of doing the best I could, which resulted in a heat win and fifth in the main. However, after the red flag as I was waiting for the restart, I realized my finger was completely stuck and could not move it. Somehow, I was able to still make it through those last laps with a now completely shattered finger. I am getting surgery today to get it set and doc says I should be good to continue racing after this West Coast round coming up!" – Nate Thrasher

With Thrasher likely to return for the next round of 250SX East, set for Daytona on March 01, he will remain in title contention. With a broken finger, he jumped from eighth to fifth in the 250SX East championship standings and sits just 16 points from the red plate.

It is Thrasher's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate, Max Anstie, who currently leads 250SX East.