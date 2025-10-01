SuperMotocross' 2025 Fixtures | News

Charlotte, St. Louis and Las Vegas will host the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals in September. The fixtures were confirmed at the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross pre-season press conference, as well as other details about the new term.

Charlotte Motor Speedway has become a staple in SMX: this will mark the third successive season that the venue will host the first playoff. St. Louis – a historic supercross venue – will make a fascinating switch to the playoffs. The stadium's poised to make use of their hallways, in order to accommodate the larger SMX circuit. Las Vegas' Motor Speedway will host the Finals, as it did for the first time in 2024.

The SuperMotocross World Championship Finals will run on consecutive weekends in September, starting with Charlotte's fixture on September 06.