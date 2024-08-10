In a sad turn of events, Tim Mathys of Standing Construct has shared that his team will close its doors at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Standing Construct – a team that has operated with Yamaha, KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and Honda support in recent times – is one of the most respected squads within the FIM Motocross World Championship and so it is with sadness that this news is released to the world.

"What an incredible journey it has been. We've celebrated eight GP wins, 21 podiums, an MXoN victory, a solid third in the MXGP World Championship. Not to mention countless top five finishes… Above all, we made unforgettable memories and had a blast along the way. Thank you to everyone who was part of this adventure, especially my right-hand man @MecWimpie, who brought the magic year after year. To our amazing fans: your support has meant the world to us, thank you so much for being with us every step of the way."

Standing Construct Honda won the Grand Prix of Portugal this season with Pauls Jonass, who sadly missed the final half of the FIM Motocross World Championship due to an injury. Alberto Forato, new to the team this season, missed the first 12 rounds of competition with multiple health issues, but showed good form in his return.

Glenn Coldenhoff, Pauls Jonass, Valentin Guillod, Max Anstie, Ivo Monticelli and Brian Bogers are a handful of the names that have raced for the much-loved team. 2019 stands out as a positive term in the squad's history, as Coldenhoff raced to third in the MXGP division with two Grand Prix victories to his name. 2015 was just as exciting, with Guillod battling for the MX2 title and claiming three wins in the process.

Jonass has secured a deal for the new season – one that will be announced soon – but Alberto Forato is now a free agent. Mikkel Haarup, who countless people expected to join the Standing Construct team, has not found a home for his maiden term aboard a 450F either.