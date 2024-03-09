Spain Announce MXoN Team | News

Spain will soon be a consistent threat to win the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, thanks to an impressive talent pool that appears to become more formidable each year. The team that the RFME named for the 2024 edition of the event will likely fall short of lifting the Chamberlain Trophy, but there is no doubt that they will be in contention for a spot on the podium.

Jorge Prado will lead Team Spain into Matterley Basin, which will be his final competitive outing as a full-time competitor in Europe. The 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations will mark his farewell to the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team too, so there's sure to be a lot of fanfare no matter what occurs on the track. There has been no clarification on whether Prado will operate in the MXGP or Open divisions – this was decided moments before last season's event and the same will likely be done this year.

Ruben Fernandez of Team HRC will be the second 450F athlete on the team, despite the fact that he has only just returned from a torn ACL. Fernandez's return at the Grand Prix of Switzerland saw him lead laps and that explosive pace should be on show at Matterley Basin, especially as he'll have another four weeks to refine his skillset. Oriol Oliver will fill the MX2 berth: he sits in 11th in the MX2 class in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship and has spent much of the season around the top ten.

Spain ran this exact team in Ernee, France, last year and stormed to seventh in the overall classification, just 16 points from third place. Fernandez had multiple crashes in moto three and that misfortune robbed them of a spot on the rostrum. Spain has not finished in the top five at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations since Prado became a professional.