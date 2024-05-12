A French-language broadcast will add a thrilling element to the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship. The broadcast team will include Maxime Martin, Sebastien Tortelli, Marvin Musquin and David Vuillemin. Maxime will sit in the play-by-play position, with the three former Monster Energy AMA Supercross victors set to share the analyst role.

The French broadcast will be available across all 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship via the superb SuperMotocross Video Pass that provides international fans with unprecedented live access to each race. The Spanish broadcast – new in 2024 – will continue to be hosted by Edgar Lopez and Tommy Rios on the same app.

The traditional English broadcast will be led by Leigh Diffey, Jason Weigandt, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Jason Thomas and Will Christien. The 'Race Day Live' stable has been altered somewhat – Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Brayton will co-host that show in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.